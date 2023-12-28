Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $108.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.49. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $129.90.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.