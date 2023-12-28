Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after buying an additional 541,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. Bank of America raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PXD opened at $228.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

