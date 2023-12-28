Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI opened at $29.35 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

