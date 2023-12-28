Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 40,000 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III purchased 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $29,898.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $286,352.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $38,057. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCFC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCFC

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.