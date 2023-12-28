Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 75.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

