Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $69,862,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $108.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average is $106.62. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

