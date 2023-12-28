Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Down to $6.30

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.16. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 117,766 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

