Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years.

HIFS opened at $201.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.63 and its 200-day moving average is $190.69. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $147.01 and a 52-week high of $311.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,360.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 410.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 109.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

