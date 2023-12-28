Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.60. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,523,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,405,000 after buying an additional 40,191 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,087,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after buying an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,055,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after buying an additional 138,259 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

