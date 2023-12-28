Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.60. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
