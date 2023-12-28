Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG opened at $146.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $344.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

