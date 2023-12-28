Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) CEO Jaime Leverton Sells 98,724 Shares of Stock

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) CEO Jaime Leverton sold 98,724 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,402,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,212.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hut 8 Trading Up 16.0 %

Hut 8 stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Hut 8 Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. The business had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

