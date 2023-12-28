Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, January 5th (OTCMKTS:IDKOY)

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Friday, January 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 0.1 %
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $14.42.
About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.
