Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, January 5th (OTCMKTS:IDKOY)

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Friday, January 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 0.1 %

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

See Also

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

