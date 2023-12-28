Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 490.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,749,000 after buying an additional 200,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,003,000 after buying an additional 168,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $263.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

