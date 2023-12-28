Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 3.0% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.2% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,282 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 52,497 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 683.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 36.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $142.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02, a PEG ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.74. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

