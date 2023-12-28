IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

IMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.43.

IMAX Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.50 million, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. Analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

