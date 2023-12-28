Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 327 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,412,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

