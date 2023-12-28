Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 930 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.