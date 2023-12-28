Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $305.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.06. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

