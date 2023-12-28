Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2,642.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,862,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

