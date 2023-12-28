Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 127.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $153,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

