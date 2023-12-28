Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1,865.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 585.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.