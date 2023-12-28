Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 13,292 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,831 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 113,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $266.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.17 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.18 billion, a PE ratio of 101.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.82.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $66,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 325 shares in the company, valued at $65,315.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,048 shares of company stock worth $200,886,741 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

