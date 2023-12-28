Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $46,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

