Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $305.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.06.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.