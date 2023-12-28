Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 886.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,679 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,372,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,528,000 after acquiring an additional 330,068 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
