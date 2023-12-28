Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after purchasing an additional 612,168 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $155.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average is $139.74. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

