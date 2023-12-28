Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $645.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2055 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

