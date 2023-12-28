Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

