Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $125.60

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.60 and last traded at $124.76, with a volume of 2402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Innospec

Innospec Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.70. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In related news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $99,204.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 5.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.