Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 2,627 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.02 and a 200 day moving average of $219.82. The company has a market cap of $258.18 billion, a PE ratio of 101.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.17 and a 12-month high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 255,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 97,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 258.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 185,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,586,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

