IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Jonathan Gunby Acquires 50 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gunby bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($189.96).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jonathan Gunby bought 59 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £148.68 ($188.92).

On Monday, October 23rd, Jonathan Gunby bought 70 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £150.50 ($191.23).

IntegraFin Price Performance

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 303.80 ($3.86) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 253.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 244.86. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,025.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 208.73 ($2.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 334.85 ($4.25).

IntegraFin Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

