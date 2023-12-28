International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF opened at $81.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 452.33, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

