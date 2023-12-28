International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.78 million, a P/E ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 0.92. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.