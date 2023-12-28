Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 677,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the previous session’s volume of 159,819 shares.The stock last traded at $34.59 and had previously closed at $34.63.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $717.60 million, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 168.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

