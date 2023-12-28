Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 610.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 849.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTF opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $52.27.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

