Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 34,360 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,048% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,994 call options.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $210.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

