Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,946 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 54% compared to the average daily volume of 1,907 put options.
Synopsys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $518.10 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $573.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $519.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synopsys will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Synopsys
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,380.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.