Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,946 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 54% compared to the average daily volume of 1,907 put options.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $518.10 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $573.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $519.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synopsys will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,380.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.