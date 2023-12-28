Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up to $8.34

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.53. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 1,095,573 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

