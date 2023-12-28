iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Trading Down 10.0 %
NYSE IPW opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.90. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
