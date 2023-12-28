iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Trading Down 10.0 %

NYSE IPW opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.90. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iPower by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iPower by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

