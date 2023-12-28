IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys New Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 84.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $250,856.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,934.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $263,705.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,645 shares of company stock worth $2,841,361. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

