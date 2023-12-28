IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys New Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 84.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $250,856.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,934.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $263,705.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,645 shares of company stock worth $2,841,361. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
QuantumScape Stock Down 1.2 %
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
