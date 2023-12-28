IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Decreases Holdings in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725,516 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.26% of Bright Green worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Green by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 2,616,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Green by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 577,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Green by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 669,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Green by 331.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 536,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 412,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Green by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Price Performance

BGXX opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.35. Bright Green Co. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

About Bright Green

Bright Green ( NASDAQ:BGXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

