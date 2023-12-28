IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Invests $277,000 in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Trupanion by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $970,000.

Shares of TRUP opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $69.15.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.21. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trupanion from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

In other news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $131,323.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

