IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 192,744.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,384,000 after buying an additional 54,808,897 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,302,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 903,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 42.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,946,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 126,896 shares in the last quarter. 38.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,751.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,578,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,377.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,751.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,578,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,377.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $94,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,547,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRDY

Nerdy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.