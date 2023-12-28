IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 186,809 Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,809 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 247.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE ZH opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. Zhihu Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.11.

Zhihu Profile

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

