IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 314 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $867,321,000 after acquiring an additional 345,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310,388 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $655,830,000 after acquiring an additional 555,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,169 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 671,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,982,593 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $185.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $186.97.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

