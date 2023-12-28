IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Takes $62,000 Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,825 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,420,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,629,000 after buying an additional 2,931,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,302,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 465,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,714,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 552,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,472,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 988,556 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

