IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Takes Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.86.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.30. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 176.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $43.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BLNK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

