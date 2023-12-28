IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Takes Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,405,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Stem by 33.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,438 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stem by 87.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stem by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,049 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Stem Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:STEM opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. Equities analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem Profile

(Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

