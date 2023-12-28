iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

