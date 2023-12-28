iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 128.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,632 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.66 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08. The company has a market capitalization of $370.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

